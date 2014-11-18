MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian state telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit from ongoing operations fell 48 percent, year-on-year, to 4.97 billion roubles ($105.6 million) due to higher finance costs.

The company also said its revenue from ongoing operations increased 3 percent, year-on-year, to 74.8 billion roubles. (1 US dollar = 47.0665 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)