MOSCOW May 21 Russian state-controlled telecoms provider Rostelecom said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit from continuing operations fell 17 percent, year-on-year, to 2.1 billion roubles ($42.4 million) due to losses at its mobile venture.

The company, which spun off mobile business last year to focus on its core fixed business, also said its revenues decreased 1 percent to 71.7 billion roubles. ($1 = 49.5770 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)