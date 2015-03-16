BRIEF-TalkPool sees improved forecast in Germany through organic growth
* IMPROVED FORECAST FOR TALKPOOL IN GERMANY THROUGH ORGANIC GROWTH
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian state-controlled telecoms provider Rostelecom said on Monday it expected revenues to be flat in 2015, citing uncertainty over macroeconomic conditions.
The company, which spun off mobile business last year, reported a fourth-quarter net loss from fixed line business of 2 billion roubles ($32.2 million) compared to net profit of 2.7 billion a year ago due to the paper revaluation of financial instruments and goodwill revaluation.
($1 = 62.1930 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
BERLIN, May 5 Europe's aviation safety authorities have proposed rules for operating small drones that include requirements for geo-fencing technology to prevent them from straying into banned areas and a "dos and don'ts" leaflet to be inserted in retail packaging.