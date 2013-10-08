MOSCOW Oct 8 Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom aims to cut capital expenditure in the next four years and focus on internet services such as digital TV, business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Rostelecom plans to cut investments to 20 percent of its revenue in 2014, and to no more than 10 percent of revenue by 2018, the newspaper said, citing sources familiar with the company's newly outlined strategy.

This compares with investments of 91.2 billion roubles ($2.8 billion), or 28.4 percent of the revenue in 2012.

The state-controlled former long-distance call monopoly was beefed up in 2011 through a merger with several regional operators to challenge private players in more lucrative market segments such as mobile, broadband and pay TV.

More than 50 percent of Russian households use the Rostelecom network and the company does not see reasons for further active expansion, the paper quoted sources as saying.

The strategy is subject to approval from the government and the Rostelecom board, according to the report. Rostelecom declined to comment.

