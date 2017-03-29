MOSCOW, March 29 VTB Bank is discussing with co-investors in Russia's No.4 mobile phone operator Tele2 a possible ownership change that would give state-controlled Rostelecom control in the mobile company, VTB's First Deputy CEO said on Wednesday.

Rostelecom has a 45-percent stake in Tele2 Russia, while VTB and its partners own the remaining 55 percent.