* Rothschild may hire staff as global players leave Russia
* Thinks market may improve a bit later the year
* Is working on $15 bln in corporate debt restructuring
* Restructuring business to be completed by mid-2017
By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, March 16 The Rothschild Group is looking
at taking on new hires for its Russian operation later this
year, bucking the trend for big Western money advisers to scale
back, partly because it feels it can make money out of the
struggling economy.
Giovanni Salvetti, head of Rothschild operations in Russia
and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), told Reuters
he believed the firm could perform well advising on debt
restructuring, asset swaps, and distressed sales - all
activities that can see an upturn in times of economic hardship.
A wave of restructuring was likely to last until the middle
of next year, he said in an interview, but business prospects
after that were uncertain, with everything depending on global
prices of the energy and other commodity exports on which Russia
relies so heavily.
The Russian economy shrank 3.7 percent last year due to weak
oil prices plus Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine
crisis and a lack of access to international capital markets for
Russian borrowers.
Salvetti said he anticipated that the economy overall could
improve somewhat in the second half of this year, though many
other international investors do not share that optimism.
Most economists expect GDP to fall another one percent in
2016 before returning to growth from 2017.
Rothschild Group's financial advisory group has nine bankers
in Russia, Salvetti said, some of whom were hired recently from
Deutsche Bank which has been scaling back its Russia operations.
Expansion was possible. "We are currently looking to
possibly hire additional people in the second half of the year,
especially as I expect some improvement on the market," he said.
The hiring plan, which would look to recruit staff in Moscow
and also for possible project work in other parts of the wider
region, comes as other global players such as Royal Bank of
Scotland, Barclays and Deutsche are either leaving or scaling
back their presence in Russia.
MORE PAPER, LESS CASH
Rothschild, which has been in Russia since 1994, has been
active in advising on equity sales including public offerings,
debt restructuring, asset swaps and other types of deals.
Its main competitors in Russia are the investment banking
units of the country's two largest banks, Sberbank and
VTB, as well as global players such as Citi or
Deutsche, depending on the deal.
Much traditional investment banking business has dried up in
Russia due to Western sanctions which have sharply limited
foreign capital inflows and curbed domestic firms' activity
globally as well as international borrowing.
In recent times, Rothschild has advised on Russian steel and
coal company Mechel's debt restructuring and was involved in
UniCredit getting a stake in Alfa Bank's parent firm in exchange
for UniCredit's Ukrainian bank, among other transactions.
Salvetti, in Moscow since 2012, said he expected more of
those type of deals - paper transactions involving less cash -
to emerge in the region as "people are also driven by the
geopolitical situation in this part of the world".
"People don't want to use cash these days in the CIS but
rather to do deals which fit more with the new geopolitical
situation. There are a lot of assets which could be swapped for
other assets," he said.
INVESTMENT BANKING FUTURE
Salvetti said Rothschild is working on restructuring about
$15 billion in corporate debt in Russia and the CIS, a group of
former Soviet republics. He said he expected the second part of
the year to be mostly dominated by debt restructuring and what
he described as geopolitically-driven mergers and acquisition
(M&A) activity.
A number of Western companies have divested their Russian
assets, partly in response to the Western sanctions, while Asian
investors have bought into Russian firms.
"We are pitching for some projects so cumulatively we can
get another $2-3 billion in corporate debt restructuring on top
of the current $15 billion," Salvetti said.
"Now there is a wave of restructuring but you cannot
restructure till the end of your life. At least for us, in 18
months, at the latest, all the big restructuring will be done."
Salvetti said he expected Ukrainian restructuring to be
completed by the end of this year and Russian deals by next
June. "The big question is what is next? I don't have an answer,
frankly speaking - this depends on how the market will develop,
essentially since everything is driven by the commodity prices."
