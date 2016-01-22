(Adds background, quotes)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW Jan 22 Oil prices are unlikely to return
to the highs of recent years, and the strain on Russia's economy
will leave the government facing difficult choices, the head of
the country's central bank said on Friday.
"Everyone is interested in what will happen next," central
bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said. "But it cannot be expected
that oil prices will return to the high levels seen a few years
ago."
Russia's rouble crashed to record lows this week along with
the price of oil, Russia's main export. Last week, a draft
document from the Economy Ministry showed the ministry had
lowered its economic forecast for this year to a contraction
rather than slight growth.
The faltering economy is "a kind of test for the maturity of
our state," Nabiullina told a government meeting.
The rouble recovered some ground on Friday as global oil
prices rallied, easing pressure on Russian policymakers
.
Nabiullina reiterated that the central bank was monitoring
the situation on the currency market closely and had enough
tools to be proactive and prevent threats to financial
stability.
She did not provide any further details about the bank's
plans, leaving unanswered the question as to whether the bank
would intervene on the currency market to support the rouble if
pressure resumes once more. So far this month, the central bank
has not actively intervened to defend the currency.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on a
conference call that President Vladimir Putin had no emergency
meetings planned on how to handle volatility in the rouble
.
Nabiullina said it was important to react and adjust swiftly
to the changing conditions in the global economy.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning
and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Larry King)