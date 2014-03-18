MOSCOW, March 18 Russia's central bank has
shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by 5
kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the
currency's decline.
The new corridor extends from 36.15-43.15 roubles to the
dollar-euro currency basket as of March 17, compared
to 36.10-43.10 previously.
Under its managed float, the central bank increases its
interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the
corridor. Since March 3, the central bank decides the allotment
needed to be exhausted before shifting the corridor on a daily
basis.
On Tuesday, it said the allotment stood at $1.5 billion as
of March 14.
The rouble was trading at 42.80 against the basket at 0605
GMT.
