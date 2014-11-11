(Repeats story unchanged)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON Nov 10 In Aug 2010, when a dollar
fetched 30 roubles, oil prices were on the rise, and Russia was
in high favour with investors, Gazprombank went to global bond
markets to borrow $1 billion.
Now as the debt comes up for repayment, Gazprombank
, like many of its Russian peers, is
shut out of global capital markets by Western sanctions imposed
over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis. Oil, mainstay of the
Russian economy, has fallen to $84 per barrel and the rouble is
down 25 percent this year to 45 per dollar.
Gazprombank is only one of many Russian companies - private
and state-owned - which together have racked up $650 billion in
hard currency debt and have seen debt servicing costs spiral in
dollar terms as the rouble has plunged.
Around $135 billion falls due over the coming year, the
following graphic based on central bank data shows:
link.reuters.com/nuk43w
How worried should investors be?
Russia makes up 16 percent of the main emerging corporate
debt index, the CEMBI, and comprises almost a tenth of what all
emerging market companies owe next year, according to data from
BNP Paribas. Russian firms' scramble for dollars is widely
blamed for the rouble's recent collapse, overriding the central
bank's $30 billion in interventions last month.
On the other hand, most Russian companies are commodity
exporters and, thus, will have dollar revenues. Most also have
enough cash to see them through the coming year, analysts
following the sector generally believe.
"When you operate in Russia, generate rouble revenues and
are indebted in hard currency, ceteris paribus (all other things
being equal) your debt costs go up. That said, companies with
revenues in dollars are less impacted," said Michael Ganske,
head of emerging debt at Rogge Global Partners, which manages
$57 billion.
"But even if you disregard the rouble effect, the risk
premium on Russian companies is on the rise," he said, referring
to the premium investors demand over U.S. Treasuries to hold
Russian assets. He also said the rise in short-dated yields on
Russian corporate bonds was a sign of stress.
"You are seeing elevated risk premium, a fractional increase
in the default probability," he added.
Russian companies' average yield spread over Treasuries has
widened by 215 basis points this year, while the underlying
CEMBI index has barely changed, JPMorgan data shows.
BANKS AT SHARP END
Most analysts reckon banks will be at the sharp end of the
debt ruckus, even though the central bank will probably dip into
its coffers to help them - as it did during the 2008 crisis.
Banks have over $50 billion in payments due in the coming
year and, unlike commodity counterparts, have few dollar assets
to set against dollar debts. Total external debts amount to $192
billion, a tenfold increase since the 1998 crisis.
With the weaker rouble pushing up the value of banks'
liabilities relative to their assets, analysts at Capital
Economics calculate that "if the rouble remains at its current
level of 45 per dollar, the hit to banks' balance sheets could
be around one trillion roubles ($22 billion)".
That equates to 1.25 percent of gross domestic product and
1.5 percent of bank assets, they say.
Banks are also vulnerable to the slowing economy and the
rise in bad loans. Around $180 billion of their outstanding
loans were made in hard currency, the servicing of which has
suddenly become costlier for local companies and individuals.
In theory, companies not directly under sanction could tap
dollar bond markets, as Gazprom did last week. The state-run
energy company raised $700 million via one-year bonds but for
this, it had to offer buyers a large 100 bps-plus premium to its
existing bond maturing in 2015.
Gazprom supplies a major part of Europe's winter gas needs
and unlike Gazprombank, the institution it founded in the 1990s,
the gas firm was not placed on the Western sanctions list.
The longer sanctions stay in place, the more companies are
likely to be forced into such extreme measures, says Zsolt Papp,
client portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"You are replacing medium- to long-term debt with short-term
debt so you are just pushing out the problem by a year," Papp
said. "The maturity profile of your debt changes dramatically.
The cost is higher and the maturity is significantly shorter."
Meanwhile, the debt schedule will keep the rouble under
pressure. Companies' fear is that sanctions will be maintained
or even extended, and that the rouble will weaken further,
making it a good idea to buy dollars now.
Even though companies are believed to have enough cash to
meet 2015 payments, another $85 billion is due in the year from
end-2015, the central bank data shows.
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur)