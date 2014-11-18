MOSCOW Nov 18 Russians increased their
foreign-currency bank deposits in October while the size of
their rouble deposits fell, central bank data showed on Tuesday,
pointing to rising concern over a steep slide in the rouble.
Russians had 3.856 trillion roubles' ($82.27 billion) worth
of foreign-currency deposits as of Nov. 1, compared to 3.421
trillion roubles on Oct. 1, an increase of more than 12 percent.
Their rouble deposits fell by 0.3 percent to 13.829 trillion
roubles over the same period, according to the central bank.
The rouble lost more than 8 percent of its value against the
dollar in October, prompting many Russians to buy
dollars at currency-exchange booths and rent safety deposit
boxes, fearing restrictions on bank withdrawals.
Analysts said the Russian currency's devaluation explained
most of the increase in the rouble value of foreign-currency
deposits in October but that the data also showed Russians were
actively favouring deposits in dollars and euros.
"Deposits in foreign currency rose by approximately 3.8
percent due to (people) adding funds. The rest of the rise was
due to revaluation (of the rouble)," said Yury Tulinov, head of
research for capital markets and investment banking at Rosbank.
(1 US dollar = 46.8710 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning; Editing by
Catherine Evans)