MOSCOW/YEKATERINBURG, Russia, Oct 10 With the
rouble down 18 percent against the dollar this year and
sanctions chipping away at economic ties with the West, ordinary
Russians might be forgiven for rushing to put their money in a
nice, "safe" foreign currency.
Yet so far there are none of the round-the-block queues at
exchange booths to cash out of the rouble or panic-buying of
durable goods to get rid of a worthless currency that marked
Russia's financial crisis of 1998, still notorious for wiping
out many people's savings.
So what has changed?
For one thing, many wealthier Russians have already taken
advantage of years of relative financial freedom to put their
nest-eggs in more than one basket.
For another, a credit-driven consumer boom means Russians
have fewer liquid assets to lose, and more debt, which would
only benefit from a rouble devaluation.
And then there is Vladimir Putin. Few believe that the
president who came to power in 1999 and made his name by
rebuilding their wealth after the chaotic climax of the Yeltsin
years, when the rouble fell 70 percent, will fail to protect it
now.
"For the last few years, I've kept my relatively modest
savings in a roughly equal mix of roubles, dollars and euros to
minimise the currency risk, so I haven't suffered that much,"
said Sergei Elin, managing partner at an auditing and consulting
firm in Moscow.
"There isn't much of a sense of panic, partly because people
understand that the rouble is weakening due to geopolitical
circumstances."
The central bank has spent over $40 billion defending the
rouble since March, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula
from Ukraine, sparking the worst crisis in East-West relations
since the Cold War.
Subsequent Western sanctions and Russian counter-measures
have deterred foreign investment, exacerbated an economic
slowdown, fuelled inflation and starved Russian firms of the
dollars and euros they need to service their overseas debts.
ALL-TIME LOW
On Friday, the rouble hit a new all-time low of 44.46 to the
dollar in trading on the Moscow Exchange, down some 8 percent
since the start of September alone.
Yet the Russian retail banks Sberbank and VTB 24,
a subsidiary of VTB Bank, said that, while they had
seen a slight uptick in retail demand for currency-changing
services recently, demand was not comparable to the level seen
in March. Gazprombank said demand for foreign
currency was not out of the ordinary.
Central bank data show that monthly retail demand for
foreign currency spiked to about $14 billion in March, twice the
level of a year earlier, but had fallen back to average levels
by July, the latest period for which data was available.
"People have become much more used to greater flexibility in
the exchange rate," said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist for
Russia and CIS at ING Bank in Moscow.
"People are also around twice as indebted compared to their
income as they were even in 2008, meaning they have less cash to
convert."
The global financial crisis of 2008/09 did prompt a 30
percent fall in the rouble's value - but the fact that it was so
much less dramatic than 1998 gives Russians some comfort that
not every devaluation is a crisis.
And, if the West sees Putin as a main cause of tensions with
Russis over Ukraine, at home his approval ratings have soared to
over 80 percent.
"I'm quite relaxed about the rouble weakening, I don't have
much to lose. This is not 1998," said Tatyana Liberman, 52, a
manager at a shopping centre in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.
"Then we were scared, but we came through 2008 and, it
seems, received immunity," she added. "Putin won't let us die of
hunger."
Still, there are signs that that confidence may have its
limits, and that one of the factors preventing people selling
roubles is the fear that the government could penalise them.
"People don't have a clear vision of what to do but they
think the dollar may not be as safe as before, for instance if
the government introduces restrictions prohibiting ordinary
Russians from holding dollars," said Natalia Orlova, chief
economist for Alfa Bank in Moscow.
FREE FLOAT
In a survey by the Public Opinion Fund published on Friday,
41 percent of Russians said they did not understand why the
rouble has slumped this year, while 39 percent blamed the
fallout from the Ukraine crisis. Eighty-seven percent of those
surveyed said they kept their savings in roubles.
Rouble deposits changed little between January and Sept. 1,
according to central bank data, although bank deposits in
foreign currencies grew 13 percent, perhaps partly helped by
wealthy Russians repatriating foreign-currency funds from abroad
due to fears of sanctions.
The business newspaper Vedomosti reported that popular
demand for dollars had increased in the past week or so, but had
been mainly confined to small banks with currency-changing
booths, where dollars are running low.
As things stand, Russia has a comfortable cushion of $450
billion of foreign currency and gold reserves that it can draw
on to support the rouble.
But economists say that if a large proportion of the
population did start converting savings into foreign currency,
it would dramatically increase the strain on the rouble.
From next year, the bank plans to abandon a policy of
intervening once the rouble breaches a trading band, and let the
currency float freely.
That means rouble volatility is likely to increase, even
though the central bank will reserve the right to step in to
preserve financial stability. But, with retail prices already
rising sharply under the effect of Western sanctions and Russian
counter-measures, there could be political consequences.
"From next year, the rouble will be more sensitive to oil
price shocks and changes in the current account," Polevoy said.
"People could become more worried. We see rising inflation
and a weakening exchange rate as two factors that could make the
population distrust the current government."
