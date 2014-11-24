MOSCOW Nov 24 The rouble still has the
potential to strengthen after gaining more than 3 percent
against the dollar last week and a strong start to trading on
Monday, Russia's economy minister said.
"We have (as the official central bank exchange rate) for
tomorrow for the dollar 44.48 roubles and for the euro 55.4
roubles, they (the two currencies) have fallen back 7-8
percent," Alexei Ulyukayev told lawmakers in Russia's upper
house of parliament.
"But that is not the limit, we have still not reached an
equilibrium level," he said.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)