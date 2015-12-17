MOSCOW Dec 17 The decision by the U.S. Federal
Reserve to hike its rate will have little impact on the Russian
rouble, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov as saying on Thursday.
The International Monetary Fund's confirmation on Wednesday
that a claim from a $3 billion Eurobond issued by Ukraine in
December 2013 and held by Russia is "an official claim" will
only strengthen Moscow's position in court if it decides to take
legal action against Kiev, Siluanov also said.
Moscow awaits Kiev's proposals after the Fund's decision on
the official status of Ukraine's debt, he added.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)