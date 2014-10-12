MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov expects the fall in the rouble, which has lost around
18 percent against the dollar this year, will be reversed soon
thanks to currency sales by exporters.
The rouble has been pressured for months by a plunge in the
price of oil, one of Russia's chief exports. Western sanctions
over the Ukraine crisis and dollar strength linked to
speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
have also taken their toll.
"Why is there pressure on the rouble? That's because amid
such rate volatility many exporters, who get revenues in foreign
currency, are withholding it. Once they feel that the rouble is
stabilised a bit, all that foreign currency revenue will go to
the market and the rouble will start to strengthen," Siluanov
told NTV TV channel.
The central bank has spent more than $40 billion in
currency interventions to prop up the ailing rouble, the bulk of
which came in March when the Ukraine crisis escalated.
The exchange rate stood at 40.36 roubles per $1 on
Friday.
In a Reuters poll conducted last month, analysts forecast
the rouble would be worth 37.5 against the dollar by the end of
2014.
