MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov expects the fall in the rouble, which has lost around 18 percent against the dollar this year, will be reversed soon thanks to currency sales by exporters.

The rouble has been pressured for months by a plunge in the price of oil, one of Russia's chief exports. Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and dollar strength linked to speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates have also taken their toll.

"Why is there pressure on the rouble? That's because amid such rate volatility many exporters, who get revenues in foreign currency, are withholding it. Once they feel that the rouble is stabilised a bit, all that foreign currency revenue will go to the market and the rouble will start to strengthen," Siluanov told NTV TV channel.

The central bank has spent more than $40 billion in currency interventions to prop up the ailing rouble, the bulk of which came in March when the Ukraine crisis escalated.

The exchange rate stood at 40.36 roubles per $1 on Friday.

In a Reuters poll conducted last month, analysts forecast the rouble would be worth 37.5 against the dollar by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)