MOSCOW Dec 16 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev held a meeting on Tuesday with top central bank and
government officials on the country's financial and economic
situation, according to a press release published on the
government's website.
"The meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister
Igor Shuvalov, an aide to the President of Russia Andrei
Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Economic Development
Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, Central Bank Governor Elvira
Nabiullina and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Government
Maxim Akimov," the government said in the press release.
It would not reveal any more details about the meeting.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing
by Thomas Grove)