MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia has shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks, the central bank said on Tuesday, following market interventions to stem the rouble's volatility against the dollar-euro currency basket.

The new corridor extends from 32.45-39.45 roubles to the basket as of Nov. 11.

Under its managed float, the central bank increases its market interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $400 million is exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor.

The rouble was trading at 37.80 against the basket at 0620 GMT. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)