MOSCOW Nov 28 Senior Russian policy makers
played down the weakness of the rouble on Thursday, arguing that
its weakness was natural and the result of external factors
rather than the result of any deeper economic malaise.
The currency steadied in morning trade after hitting a
four-year low to the dollar a day earlier, underperforming other
emerging market currencies that have been hurt by anticipation
of a reduction in monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The agreement by OPEC member Iran with world powers to put
its nuclear programme on hold has increased downside risks to
the price of oil, Russia's main export. Energy taxes account for
half of federal budget revenues.
In contrast to previous rouble slides, however, this time
the falls may be as much about a broadly darker economic outlook
that reflects declining confidence among investors in a country
that has failed to modernise in many areas.
At current prices, oil revenues still keep Russia's current
account in positive territory so it is also difficult to blame
oil prices for the drop generally.
"According to the central bank's estimates (the weakening)
is the result of external factors," Ksenia Yudaeva, first deputy
governor of the central bank, told journalists.
"In the last three days I don't see any serious, exotic
things happening," she added.
The central bank has set a goal of shifting to an unfettered
rouble free float in 2015, but still conducts automatic
interventions to curb volatility. It has lowered its 7-rouble
target band for the rouble against a basket of dollars and euros
in six small steps this month.
During the 2008-financial crisis, the central bank spent
$200 billion - or a third of its reserves - in an ultimately
futile defence of the rouble that averted financial collapse but
deepened the ensuing economic slump.
Officials now show little sign of wanting to repeat that
mistake. According to their thinking, a weaker rouble would help
restore Russia's export competitiveness and offer some support
to a slowing economy.
At 0945 GMT the Russian currency was up 0.1 percent against
the dollar at 33.15, but down 0.2 against the
euro at 45.10, leaving it two kopecks weaker at
38.53 against the dollar-euro currency basket.
SEASONAL IMPACT
Analysts have also attributed the rouble's weakness in
recent days to large foreign debt repayments that fall due in
December, as well as seasonally high imports ahead of New Year
holidays.
However, some have also speculated that a tightening of
banking regulation in Russia, signalled last week by the closure
of mid-sized Master Bank, has encouraged more capital outflows.
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukaev also played down the
rouble's weakness on Thursday. "This is entirely natural," he
said.
He said that the weaker rouble was connected with a downward
revision of the country's current account surplus, and
consistent with the central bank's policy shift towards
targeting inflation rather than the exchange rate.
A further weakening of the rouble was possible after the end
of the monthly tax period. "There is such a possibility, a small
one, but it exists," he said.
Russian exporters pay major taxes at the end of each month,
requiring conversion of foreign currency into roubles. Such
liquidity flows are closely watched by traders as they can move
the exchange rate.
Finance minister Anton Siluanov also weighed in on the
issue. "It's impossible to call this a fluctuation. I would call
it ... a ripple," he said.