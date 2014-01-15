MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's central bank has no
exchange rate target, and is shifting towards a free float of
the rouble to insulate the real economy from volatility on
global markets, First Deputy Chairwoman Ksenia Yudayeva said on
Wednesday.
"We really don't have an exchange rate target - we are
exiting the market," Yudayeva said in a speech to an economic
forum in Moscow.
The Bank of Russia plans to shift to a full free float of
the rouble by the start of next year, and earlier this week it
scrapped so-called 'targeted' currency interventions in a
technical step towards that goal.
