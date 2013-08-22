MOSCOW Aug 22 The Russian central bank said on Thursday it had shifted its target exchange-rate corridor by 5 kopecks on Aug. 21 following market interventions to stem rouble volatility against the dollar-euro currency basket.

The new corridor extends to 32.05-39.05 roubles to the basket, compared with 32.00-39.00 roubles announced by the central bank on Aug. 15.

Under its managed float, the central bank increases its market interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $450 million is exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maya Dyakina)