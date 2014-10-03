MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia's rouble hit an all-time low at 39.95 against the dollar on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data boosted the U.S. currency.

The U.S. non-farm payroll report showed 248,000 jobs added in September, considerably more than the 215,000 expected.

The rouble has been under heavy selling pressure for months due to falling oil prices, sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and strong demand for dollars from Russian firms shut out of international capital markets.