MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's rouble opened slightly
stronger against the U.S. dollar on Monday but continued to lose
ground against the euro, leaving it close to the level at which
the central bank steps in to defend the currency.
At 0608 GMT, the rouble was 0.14 percent stronger against
the dollar at 40.27 but lost 0.42 percent to
trade at 51.05 versus the euro.
That left the currency 0.16 percent weaker at 45.13 against
the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge
the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, ediitng by Jason Bush)