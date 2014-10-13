(Adds detail, comments, updates prices)
MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's rouble weakened against
the dollar and euro on Monday, extending a slide that has led to
heavy central bank interventions in defence of the currency as
Russian firms starved of international capital scramble for
dollars.
The rouble has been pressured for months by falling oil
prices, dollar strength and broad risk aversion to Russian
assets due to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
The central bank governor said on Monday that the bank has
spent around $6 billion defending the currency in the past 10
days but that the situation on the currency market was under
control.
"The rouble continues to be under pressure on all fronts,"
Vladimir Evstifeev, an analyst at Bank Zenit in Moscow, said in
a note. "There is a permanent deficit of foreign currency
liquidity against the backdrop of Western sanctions and an
ongoing outflow of foreign capital."
The rouble opened slightly stronger against the U.S. dollar,
which was weighed down by worries about the health of the global
economy. But the domestic currency quickly started to lose
ground in trading on the Moscow Exchange.
A key factor driving the rouble lower was cheaper crude oil,
Russia's chief export, as front-month Brent futures fell
below $89 a barrel.
At 0750 GMT, the rouble was 0.18 percent weaker against the
dollar at 40.39 and lost 0.63 percent to trade at
51.16 versus the euro, nearing all-time lows
against both currencies.
That left the currency 0.4 percent weaker at 45.24 against
the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge
the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
The central bank said early on Monday that it had conducted
$866 million worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble
on Oct. 9 and had shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble
corridor 25 kopecks higher.
As of Oct. 10, the rouble's new trading band extended from
36.25 to 45.25 against a dollar-euro basket. The rouble briefly
breached the new boundaries of its trading band by 0750 GMT.
The central bank automatically intervenes to defend the
rouble once it reaches the edge of the corridor. Once it has
spent $350 million defending the currency, it moves the band by
5 kopecks.
Russian shares were broadly stronger on Monday after falling
heavily in the second half of last week.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8 percent
to 1,072 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded
0.8 percent higher at 1,375 points.
Russia's top bank Sberbank moved 0.7 percent
higher, while oil producer Lukoil was 1.3 percent
higher.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by
