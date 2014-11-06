MOSCOW Nov 6 The rouble briefly weakened to a
new all-time low of over 46 roubles per dollar on the Moscow
Exchange on Thursday, extending losses from earlier in the
session to trade over 2 percent lower than the previous close.
By 1235 GMT, the rouble had recovered slightly to trade at
45.94 against the dollar but was still down 2.2
percent from Wednesday's close.
The Russian currency has lost around a quarter of its value
against the greenback this year, in part because of weak oil
prices and sanctions linked to the Ukraine crisis.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)