MOSCOW Nov 7 The rouble extended gains on Friday afternoon to trade nearly 2 percent higher than the previous close against both the dollar and the euro in choppy trade.

The rouble weakened over 3 percent against both currencies in early trade before strengthening on speculation the central bank was discussing options to help the currency recover some of this week's heavy losses.

At 1200 GMT, the rouble was up around 1.9 percent against the dollar at 45.94 and 2.0 percent against the euro at 56.88. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)