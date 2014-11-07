(Removes unnecessary word in 1st paragraph)
MOSCOW Nov 7 The rouble extended gains on
Friday afternoon to trade nearly 2 percent higher than the
previous close against both the dollar and the euro in choppy
trade.
The rouble weakened over 3 percent against both currencies
in early trade before strengthening on speculation the central
bank was discussing options to help the currency recover some of
this week's heavy losses.
At 1200 GMT, the rouble was up around 1.9 percent against
the dollar at 45.94 and 2.0 percent against the
euro at 56.88.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)