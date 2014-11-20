MOSCOW Nov 20 Russia's second-largest bank VTB has asked for 250 billion roubles ($5.4 billion) in aid from the government which plans to discuss it today, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Siluanov also said the ministry planned to place a remaining $900 million in foreign exchange deposit auctions by the end of 2014.

He said he doubted the ministry would have funds for forex or rouble deposit auctions in 2015.

(1 US dollar = 46.6333 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Jason Bush)