By Vladimir Abramov and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Dec 12 The Russian rouble dropped to a
new low of almost 58 to the dollar, continuing a slide that
traders said led the central bank to intervene in the market on
Friday after a rate hike failed to break the currency's fall.
At 1450 GMT, the rouble was around 1.7 percent weaker
against the dollar at 57.36 and down 2.4 percent
to trade at 71.55 versus the euro.
Dollar-denominated Russian stocks also dropped, following
the weaker currency and lower oil prices.
The rouble has lost more than 40 percent against the dollar
since the beginning of the year, hurt by a slide in oil prices
and risk aversion to Russian assets fuelled by Russia's standoff
with the West over the crisis in Ukraine.
Russia's central bank raised its main lending rate by one
percentage point on Thursday but failed to stop the rouble's
slide or lift the gloom over the economy.
Some traders said the bank had intervened on Friday as the
rouble approached 58 to the dollar. It hit a high of 57.98 on
the Moscow Exchange.
"This, without doubt, was the central bank. ... I believe it
went out to defend the 58 rouble mark and sold some $700 million
in a short time," said Aleksei Vorobyov, head of forex
operations at Vozrozhdenie bank.
Russia's central bank said on Friday it had conducted 11.18
billion roubles ($197.44 million) worth of forex market
interventions on Dec. 10. That followed $348 million in
interventions on Dec. 9 and around $4.5 billion in interventions
last week, despite the bank floating the rouble in November.
Traders said the rouble could also be hurt by expected
dollar buying by Russia's top oil producer, Rosneft,
which sold 625 billion roubles ($11 billion) worth of bonds on
Thursday.
Comments from the central bank that it would keep limiting
rouble liquidity via its foreign-exchange swap operations in a
bid to stabilise the currency market did little to support the
rouble.
The RTS index fell 1.9 percent to 808 points but the
MICEX index was 1.1 percent higher at 1,471 points,
conversely helped by the weaker rouble.
The price of oil, which together with sales of natural gas
accounts for half of Russia's federal budget revenues, has
reached a new 5 1/2-year low due to persistent concerns over a
global supply glut and a bearish outlook for
demand.
Shares of indebted miner Mechel were
among firms leading losses on the Moscow Exchange, falling more
than 6 percent amid a battle over debt claims.
