ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 6 The recent weakness of the Russian rouble may not impact inflation reading this year, Central Bank Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Wednesday.

"How is the rouble's weakness going to affect inflation? It's possible that it will not at all," Ignatyev told a banking conference.

"If the rouble remains at the current level, then we may see some impact, but I think it will not be strong and will be spread over time."

He added, however, that he is convinced the rouble will return to exchange rate levels seen in April, when the rouble traded at around 29.50 against the dollar.

The rouble closed at 33.03 against the dollar on Tuesday, some 14 percent off its strongest this year of 29.04 seen in late February.

Ignatyev reiterated that the central bank aims at keeping inflation this year at between 5 percent and 6 percent. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)