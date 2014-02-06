ALMATY Feb 6 Kazakhstan's central bank governor
said on Thursday it expected the Russian rouble to perform
better than other emerging market currencies, owing mainly to
high oil prices and Russia's strong gold and hard currency
reserves.
Kairat Kelimbetov made his remarks to clarify his statement
to an audience in Geneva on Wednesday, in which he questioned
the stability of the rouble.
Addressing academics and diplomats at Geneva's Graduate
Institute, Kelimbetov said he expected to see "a lot of emerging
market currency devaluations" this year, with the Russian rouble
likely to be "close to collapse again".
Kazakhstan, a vast steppe nation of 17 million which lies in
Central Asia, is the second-largest post-Soviet economy and oil
producer after its giant neighbour Russia, which remains its
main trade partner.
Kazakhstan sees continued impact on emerging market
currencies from the U.S. Federal Reserve System's gradual
withdrawal of its quantitative easing policy, governor
Kelimbetov told Reuters by telephone.
"If the FRS continues this policy, then emerging market
currencies will in principle weaken this year," he said. "But to
what extent and which currency - it will depend on the policy of
a certain central bank and the balance of payments."
"While the Brent (benchmark oil brand) stays at around $110
per barrel, while (Russia's) gold and hard currency reserves are
worth half a trillion dollars, I believe the rouble is the most
stable among emerging market currencies," he said.
"There will be general weakening of (emergency market)
currencies, but the rouble is comparatively stable."
The rout in emerging markets on worries about China's
economic health and the United States reducing its monetary
stimulus have pushed the rouble down nearly 6 percent versus the
dollar this year.
Last September, Kazakhstan's central bank pegged the
national tenge currency to a basket of foreign currencies,
including the dollar, the euro and the rouble, introducing a
system similar to that used by Russia.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Alison Williams)