LONDON Dec 16 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Tuesday that Russia had made constructive moves
towards possibly reducing tensions in Ukraine.
"Let me say that Russia has made constructive moves in the
last days," Kerry told reporters in London.
"There are some indications that whether it is line of
control negotiations, or calm that is in place in a number of
places, the withdrawal of certain people ... there are signs of
constructive choices. That can only be helpful."
Asked about the collapse of the Russian rouble, Kerry said:
"There are a lot of combined factors, but the sanctions were
clearly intended to invite President Putin to make a
different set of choices."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by Guy Faulconbridge;
editing by Stephen Addison)