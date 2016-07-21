(Adds details and context)

MOSCOW, July 21 The Russian rouble is starting to get too strong, a Kremlin economic aide said on Thursday, but in the latest sign of policy tensions the central bank said it had no plans to intervene.

"From my point of view, today the rouble is starting to strengthen too much ... This is lowering budget revenues and increasing budget problems," said Andrei Belousov, an aide on economic issues to President Vladimir Putin.

"And this lowers the competitiveness of Russian industry, and in particular agriculture," he added.

His comments will reinforce speculation the authorities may act to prevent further rouble strengthening, which had been fuelled earlier in the week by comments from Putin himself.

Putin said the rouble was getting stronger despite current volatility in the global commodity markets, and authorities needed to think about what to do.

Buoyed by a partial recovery in the price of oil, Russia's main export, the rouble has strengthened by around 15 percent against the dollar since the start of the year. It has held firm at around 64 roubles per dollar for most of July, despite an oil market sell-off.

However, the central bank said in a statement no Thursday it had no plans to influence the rouble's level.

"The central bank doesn't plan to refrain from a floating exchange rate and does not plan to influence the exchange rate's level," it said "A floating exchange rate is a built-in stabiliser of the economy, which has proven its effectiveness."

POLICY TENSIONS

The conflicting statements illustrate policy tensions that have surfaced periodically ever since the rouble was floated in November 2014.

A stronger rouble would help the bank meet its main policy goal of reducing inflation to 4 percent by the end of 2017. But some senior officials in the Kremlin and government worry more about the impact on industry and the government.

A stronger rouble makes it harder for exporters or companies that compete against imports. It also cuts the rouble value of oil and gas revenues that are mostly earned in dollars, widening holes in the budget.

So far the central bank's view has largely prevailed but it is unclear how it would react if the rouble continued to rise.

Last September Belousov said he thought the central bank should resume rebuilding its foreign exchange reserves if the exchange rate went below 60 roubles per dollar.

On Thursday he declined to comment on the rouble rate he thought was appropriate for the economy or to say whether he thought the central bank should take any special measures.

"There is quite a large number of tools and instruments which can be used," he said. "I would not name them now, as it is up to the central bank and the government to decide specifically how these tools should be used." (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jason Bush and Katya Golubkova; Editing by)