Indonesian rupiah weakens slightly after Jakarta election
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.
MOSCOW Dec 15 The Russian rouble extended heavy losses on the Moscow Exchange on Monday and crossed the 60 roubles per dollar mark for the first time.
The rouble hit a low of 60.49 to the dollar. By 1254 GMT it was at 60.27 against the dollar, down around 3.6 percent from Friday's close. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.