MOSCOW Nov 11 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday there were no fundamental reasons for the rouble to weaken further and ruled out restrictions on foreign currency sales.

"The position of the government and the central bank is absolutely united - there should be no restrictions on foreign currency sales," Medvedev told a government meeting.

The rouble has fallen nearly 30 percent against the dollar this year as plunging oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis reduced Russia's exports and investment inflows.

