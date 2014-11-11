MOSCOW Nov 11 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev said on Tuesday there were no fundamental reasons for
the rouble to weaken further and ruled out restrictions on
foreign currency sales.
"The position of the government and the central bank is
absolutely united - there should be no restrictions on foreign
currency sales," Medvedev told a government meeting.
The rouble has fallen nearly 30 percent against the dollar
this year as plunging oil prices and Western sanctions over the
Ukraine crisis reduced Russia's exports and investment inflows.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Alexander Winning, Writing by
Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)