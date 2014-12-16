* Cbank raises key rate by 650 bps
MOSCOW, Dec 16 Late on Monday night Russia's
central bank governor wrung out an agreement with her officials
to impose the country's biggest rate hike since the financial
crisis of 1998 -- with the approval of President Vladimir Putin.
Elvira Nabiullina had to halt the collapse of the rouble --
down 56 percent against the dollar so far this year -- not only
to avoid the chaos of another economic implosion but to remove a
growing threat to Putin. His ratings are at an all-time high
following the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, but depend too on
his promises of financial stability.
A source close to the Kremlin could not say whether Putin
had ordered the rate hike, or if he simply approved it.
"I cannot tell you who called whom. But this was not some
minor policy tuning, this was a huge rate hike, of course the
president was involved," said the source.
The Kremlin was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on
Tuesday that it would not comment on the decision as the bank
was independent of it.
Initially some board members suggested increasing the main
rate by 400-450 basis points, sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters, to try to shore up an economy pushed to
the brink of recession by plummeting oil prices and Western
sanctions resulting from Putin's action on Ukraine.
But by 10:00 p.m. (1900 GMT), all had agreed to an
unprecedented 650 basis points hike, the biggest since 1998 -
when an economic collapse prompted the rouble to crash and
caused millions of Russians to lose their savings as the country
defaulted.
"The meeting was long, the meeting was difficult and the
decision was very difficult," said one of the sources close to
the matter.
Oleg Vyugin, chairman of the board of MDM Bank and a former
first deputy central bank chairman, said the Kremlin may not
have issued direct instructions.
"This (the Kremlin's influence) does not necessarily have to
be in the form of consultations," he said.
"It could be a tacit understanding - as a carte blanche: you
make decisions and you are responsible for them."
DELAY
The meeting ended soon after 10:00 p.m. At around 2330, a
Reuters correspondent saw Nabiullina's black Audi -- with its
blue flashing light of Russia's political elite -- drive back
through the gates of the central bank.
It is not clear why she returned, but sources familiar with
central bank procedures say her signature was most probably
needed on the final document.
After the decision, it took the bank almost three hours to
send text messages to a group of journalists who cover monetary
policy. Those messages arrived at 0047 local time, alerting them
that a press release would appear on the bank's website.
"The decision was ready, but there were technical glitches,"
said the source familiar with the central bank.
By 0051 on Tuesday, an hour and six minutes after the rouble
stopped trading on the MICEX index, the bank's
announcement was published.
At Tuesday's opening, the rouble opened up 9 percent.
But it soon fell back to record lows and was trading down 17
percent on the day at 1205 GMT.
Speaking to Russian state-owned Rossiya-24 television
channel after the currency markets had opened, a pale Nabiullina
defended her decision, saying it was aimed at curbing the
negative effect of the rouble weakness.
Investors and analysts had praised the central bank for its
action to support the rouble when it fell on news that Russia
would intervene militarily in Ukraine. Back in March the bank
spent as much as $10 billion a day to defend the currency,
though since then it has intervened only sporadically.
But on Tuesday Russian lawmakers called for Nabuillina's
resignation, dubbing her a "pest". Her first deputy in charge of
monetary policy, Ksenia Yudayeva, was also criticised.
"I am not sure whether Nabiullina can survive this," said
Timothy Ash, head of Emerging Markets research at Standard Bank
in London. "She has now had the worst of all worlds, allowing
the rouble to crash, having lost close to $100 billion in forex
reserves and having hiked policy rates by more than 1,000 basis
points now this year."
"I am asking myself who has been running monetary and
exchange rate policy in Russia in recent weeks. Was it the
central bank or the Kremlin?"
