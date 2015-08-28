MOSCOW Aug 28 Russian consumer electronics and
white goods retailer M.video said its online sales
surged in the past week as a renewed weakening in the rouble
prompted some consumers to splash out on durable goods.
A sharp weakening of the rouble against the dollar raises
the prospect of price rises as Russian retailers need to cover
higher import and production costs, and can prompt consumers to
rush to buy goods before prices go up.
M.video said sales on its website jumped by 156 percent in
the week of Aug. 24 compared with the same week last year,
adding that Apple's iPad Air and Samsung's
Galaxy Tab were the most popular items.
"Since Monday we have seen a revival in demand, which is
related to active sales as part of back to school, current
promotions, and rouble rate fluctuations," it said in a
statement.
"We see interest in ... big appliances and TVs against the
backdrop of the rouble weakening," a spokesman for the company
said.
The rouble fell sharply against the dollar on Aug. 24,
approaching its 2015 low, as prices of oil, Russia's chief
export, skidded.
The currency remains some way off its all-time low of 80 hit
in December when it came under pressure from Western sanctions
over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict. That led to an
unprecedented buying spree with consumers rushing to buy cars,
home appliances and flats in a bid to invest their fast
devaluing savings before prices rose.
The shopping spree helped M.video's fourth-quarter 2014
sales increase by 52 percent but demand cooled afterwards and
its first half 2015 sales were only up 2.3 percent.
Russia's statistics office says prices of electrical goods
and other household appliances jumped 26 percent in January-July
2015 from a year earlier.
