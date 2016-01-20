MOSCOW Jan 20 The rate of the Russian rouble is currently close to "fundamentally substantiated levels", TASS news agency quoted Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina as saying on Wednesday.

Nabiullina's comments followed shortly after the rouble weakened to a new record low against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking a plunge in world oil prices.

The rouble struck a new low of 80.79 in afternoon trading in Moscow. The rouble last weakened as far as 80.1 roubles per dollar in December 2014. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jason Bush)