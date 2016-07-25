(Corrects 3rd paragraph to clarify the ministry does not rule
out increasing domestic borrowing rather than placing Eurobonds
following correction by TASS)
MOSCOW, July 25 Russian Finance Ministry may
resume sales of foreign exchange from the country's Reserve Fund
in August to help bridge the fiscal gap, Interfax news agency
quoted Russian Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin as saying
on Monday.
The current rate of the rouble corresponds to the balance of
payments and the oil price, RIA news agency quoted the official
as saying.
Oreshkin also said the ministry did not rule out borrowing
more on the domestic market instead of selling Eurobonds. Russia
has raised $1.75 billion via Eurobonds of a planned $3 billion
of external borrowing in 2016.
(writing by Denis Pinchuk and Dmitry Solovyov, editing by Maria
Kiselyova)