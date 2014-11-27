MOSCOW Nov 27 Russia's rouble weakened on Thursday after the oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait said the OPEC oil producers' group had decided not to cut output at a meeting in Vienna.

At 1508 GMT, the rouble was around 0.4 percent weaker against the U.S. dollar at 47.60 after strengthening against the dollar in nervous trade before the comments. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)