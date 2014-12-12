* Russian rouble down over 40 percent against dollar this
year
* Cost of foreign-currency mortgages has soared
* Putin's popularity remains high, despite currency's slide
By Gabriela Baczynska and Elena Fabrichnaya
MOSCOW, Dec 12 About 100 Russians who have seen
their mortgage payments rocket due to the plunge in the value of
the rouble took to the streets of central Moscow on Friday to
demand state help.
It was one of the first significant protests over the
currency, which has fallen more than 40 percent against the U.S.
dollar this year, pushing up the cost not only of imported goods
but also of the low-interest foreign-currency mortgages that the
protesters had taken out.
"We are Russian citizens. We don't want to be left without a
roof over our heads. We don't want to default," said Yelena
Lebedenko, an accountant whose monthly repayments have in seven
years risen from 40,000 roubles to nearly 90,000.
"We want to pay loans based on the exchange rate at the time
we signed the papers. The authorities, our government, must see
to that."
Most of the anger appeared to be aimed at the central bank
and government rather than at President Vladimir Putin, whose
ratings have been sky-high since the start of the Ukraine crisis
and Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in March.
Yet his popularity is based partly on the relative financial
stability and prosperity of most of his 15 years in power, and
the Kremlin has been wary of any signs of discontent since big
protests in the winter of 2011-12 after a parliamentary election
marred by accusations of fraud.
A handful of protesters who tried to picket the headquarters
of the central bank on Friday were quickly asked to leave, and
joined the larger rally on a snow-covered boulevard nearby.
Their banners read: "Save our families from the rouble rate"
and "The central bank stole our future".
"Since I took my mortgage, my salary has remained at 70,000
roubles but my monthly payment now is 85,000 a month," said
Irina, a woman in her 30s who works in an advertising firm.
"I want justice. They should not only help the banks but
people like me ... I've already borrowed from all my friends.
They're not taking my calls any more."
The central bank says the total value of foreign-currency
mortgages stood at 129 billion roubles on Nov. 1, a small
fraction of the 7 trillion in rouble mortgages.
The rouble was trading at 33 to the U.S. dollar at the start
of the year, but on Friday fell past 57 to the dollar.
Its plunge has largely followed a slide in the price of oil,
Russia's predominant source of foreign currency, highlighting
the lack of a competitive manufacturing base that Putin's
critics say he has done little to address.
The central bank said on Friday it could not interfere in
arrangements between commercial banks and their clients.
(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage and
Kevin Liffey)