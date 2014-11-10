BEIJING Nov 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he hoped the central bank's decision to float the rouble will help stabilise the Russian currency, adding he saw no fundamental reasons behind its large falls.

Putin also told the International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde that the rouble's recent slide was due to "speculative attacks" and that the country's central bank could punish those carrying out more such actions. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Jason Bush)