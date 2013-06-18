MOSCOW, June 18 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov told Reuters on Tuesday he would welcome a weakening of
the rouble's exchange rate as long as it is market driven,
saying it would boost the economy's export competitiveness and
budget revenues.
He described a new mechanism by which the Finance Ministry
will manage windfall oil revenues, to be introduced in August,
as neutral for the market. But, he added, some rouble weakness
would offer a welcome antidote to a slowing economy.
"The Finance Ministry would accept a certain weakening of
the rouble's exchange rate, but only as long as it is driven by
the market and not by administrative methods," Siluanov said in
comments emailed to Reuters.