MOSCOW Nov 7 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Friday that he expected the rouble to start
firming soon, the RIA news agency reported.
The rouble slid over 3 percent in early trade on Friday,
weakening beyond 48 roubles per dollar for the first time, but
has trimmed losses since.
Siluanov said he considers the rouble's slump to be driven
by speculative moves by market players. He added that the
central bank has enough foreign exchange reserves to react
swiftly to support the rouble.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexei Kalmykov; Writing by Lidia
Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)