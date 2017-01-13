MOSCOW Jan 13 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday he did not think strong growth was needed for the rouble.

Siluanov said the strengthening of the national currency could be bad for Russian exporters.

He also said a higher pension age would help to boost Russia's economic growth and that the government would study the issue of raising the retirement age this year. (Reporting by Andrei Ostroukh; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)