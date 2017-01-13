GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slides, political worries weigh on sentiment
* Wall Street, European shares slip but still near record highs
MOSCOW Jan 13 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday he did not think strong growth was needed for the rouble.
Siluanov said the strengthening of the national currency could be bad for Russian exporters.
He also said a higher pension age would help to boost Russia's economic growth and that the government would study the issue of raising the retirement age this year. (Reporting by Andrei Ostroukh; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
BERLIN, May 30 Germany and France hope to agree proposals for a common corporation tax system before the French National Assembly elections in June, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said at a Berlin tax conference on Tuesday.