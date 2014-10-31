(Adds graphic, quote, FX options)

By Sujata Rao

LONDON Oct 31 One-month implied volatility on the rouble - a gauge of expected swings in a currency - surged to new record highs on Friday, as the spot exchange rate shrugged off an outsize 150 basis-point interest rate rise to resume its slide.

The Russian currency's relentless depreciation in recent weeks was abruptly halted on Thursday and it rallied more than 3 percent ahead of the central bank decision. But the rouble resumed its slide after Friday's rate rise.

The absence of any mention of Moscow's plan to move to a currency free float disappointed some traders who had expected some change to its current intervention regime.

Volatility rose above 20 percent, a new record high from 14.5 percent at the end of last week, the following graphic shows: link.reuters.com/sat33w

Societe Generale analyst Phoenix Kalen said the frenzied volatility this week was partly down to market uncertainty about the central bank action, with the previous day's move contributing a huge amount to the swings.

"There is a lot of speculation about what exactly happened yesterday, whether the central bank did intervene in massive size or asked local banks or companies to move towards a long-rouble, that's caused a huge amount of volatility and short-covering," Kalen said.

"Before that it was a function of speculation of what the central bank would do and the rate hikes priced by markets rose by massive amounts in the past two weeks."

The rouble's moves contrast with generally tamer volatility in other emerging currencies, with vols in the South African rand and Indian rupee for instance at the lowest since mid-September and early-August respectively .

Friday's rate rise keeps alive uncertainty over the bank's future policy path. Many are calling for the bank to scrap current rules under which it sells $350 million each time it moves the rouble's trading band by five kopecks.

"Substantial one-off intervention, within the monetary policy framework of reducing FX pass-through effects, is much more effective," Commerzbank analysts told clients.

Meanwhile forward markets indicate little relief ahead for the currency, with three-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) trading at 43.9 per dollar.

One-month risk reversals - a gauge of demand for options betting on a currency's rising or falling - show the bias for dollar strength against the rouble is at the highest since mid-2012. (Graphic by Nigel Stephenson; editing by Ralph Boulton)