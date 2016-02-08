BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group names Felix Lombard as new CFO
* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group
Feb 8 Rusagro Group :
* Plans to begin pork exports to China from its plant in the Tambov region in 2016 and from Primorye in 2019, Chief Executive Maksim Basov told a press conference.
* Has begun supplies of pork by-products to China and Vietnam. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group
* Announces establishment of a new warehouse in Wadi Al Dawasir with total cost of project 8.5 million riyals