MOSCOW, April 22 Russian sugar and pork producer Rusagro said on Monday its 2012 net profit rose 78 percent to 4.3 billion roubles ($136 million) and its agricultural business, which sells wheat, barley, corn and peas, became its most profitable unit.

But for the fourth quarter, it reported a loss of 1 billion roubles compared with a profit of 1.4 billion roubles in the same period a year ago. Its profit was hurt by falling pork prices, it said.

Full year sales were down 14 percent.