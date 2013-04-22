BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
MOSCOW, April 22 Russian sugar and pork producer Rusagro said on Monday its 2012 net profit rose 78 percent to 4.3 billion roubles ($136 million) and its agricultural business, which sells wheat, barley, corn and peas, became its most profitable unit.
But for the fourth quarter, it reported a loss of 1 billion roubles compared with a profit of 1.4 billion roubles in the same period a year ago. Its profit was hurt by falling pork prices, it said.
Full year sales were down 14 percent.
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 230 million yuan in total, for funding acquisition and projects