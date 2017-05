MOSCOW, April 6 Russian agricultural company Rusagro has picked J.P.Morgan, UBS , and VTB's investment banking arm VTB Capital to organise its additional share issue, three financial market sources said on Wednesday.

Rusagro, which unveiled plans to issue new shares in March, declined to comment.

It will hold a shareholder meeting on April 8 to vote on the proposed share offering. (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)