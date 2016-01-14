BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Rusagro says:
* In January 2016, the company has shipped 10,000 tonnes of corn to Japan.
* Rusagro plans to increase supply, including by increasing its own production of corn in the Far Eastern Primorye region. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: