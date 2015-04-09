MOSCOW, April 9 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro Group said on Thursday its net profit jumped almost sixfold to 7.7 billion roubles ($144.34 million) in the fourth quarter of 2014.

The company also posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 6.8 billion roubles, up from 3.8 billion roubles in the fourth quarter of 2013. ($1 = 53.3450 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)