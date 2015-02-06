MOSCOW Feb 6 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro Group said on Friday its fourth-quarter sales rose 25 percent to 21.55 billion roubles ($325.06 million) after a 68 percent jump in the previous quarter.

The pork and sugar producer said earlier it planned to post the highest annual net income in its history in 2014, boosted by Russia's ban on Western meat imports. ($1 = 66.2960 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)