MOSCOW, April 26 Books for Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro's secondary share offering have been covered in full, two sources close to the placement said on Tuesday.

Rusagro, which produces sugar, pork and fats and has ambitious expansion plans, launched the share offering last Thursday, aiming to raise $250 million. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)